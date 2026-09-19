Real Madrid were crowned champions of the Under-20 Intercontinental Cup after beating Chile's Santiago Wanderers 3-1 in the final at the Santiago Bernabeu, in front of a crowd of more than 50,000.

Daniel Yanez opened the scoring from a direct free-kick just after the half-hour mark. Cristian Silva levelled for the Chilean side after the break, but Fran Santamaria restored Real Madrid's lead in the 81st minute. Roberto Martin then sealed the title with a third in stoppage time.

Santiago Wanderers spent most of the match a man down. Alexander Dubo saw red in the 25th minute for a violent challenge on Yanez, and further dismissals later reduced the Chilean side to eight players at one stage.

Real Madrid had reached the final as UEFA Youth League champions, their Juvenil A side seeing off Club Brugge 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Santiago Wanderers qualified as winners of the Under-20 Copa Libertadores.

Sergio Martinez, a recent signing from Racing Santander, started before being substituted in the second half. Yanez led the attack alongside Ciria, who caught the eye during the first team's pre-season preparations.

Now in its fifth year, the tournament made its European debut at the Bernabeu. Florentino Perez and Jose Mourinho watched on among the crowd of more than 50,000 as Real Madrid added another title to their academy's record and underlined their youth team's standing on the international stage.