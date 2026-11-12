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Cristiano Jr made his debut for Portugal's under-17 side during the big win his country's team secured over Andorra, as part of the qualifiers for the European Under-17 Championship.

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The newspaper AS stated: "There is nothing in Cristiano Jr's playing style to suggest he is a copy of his father Cristiano Ronaldo, but his career continues to move in the right direction."

Cristiano Jr did not make the starting line-up, nor did he wear the number 7 shirt his father had already worn at the same age with the national team. Yet he came within inches of scoring a stunning goal on his first outing in this new chapter of his international career.

Even the senior Portugal squad watched on. Vitinha, Barcelona star João Cancelo, João Félix and João Neves all followed the match with keen anticipation from inside the sports city in Oeiras.

Ronaldo's son came on in the 73rd minute, the coach reshaping Portugal's approach to pack the front line with forwards.

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His physical build hardly looks out of place in a competitive setting. No older than 16, he already stands out thanks to a tall, slender frame.

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He still needs to fill out physically, as you would expect at his age, but that height makes him a threat in the air.

With Portugal four goals up and cruising, it was no surprise that Cristiano Jr carved out his country's best chance in the 86th minute to add another. The shining star Diogo Farinha had already struck twice.

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A cross from the left reached him inside the penalty area. Two defenders hovered near him, yet he managed to twist his head and steer the ball towards goal. It flashed past the post and went out of play. The substitutes' bench had already celebrated, convinced the ball had hit the back of the net.

Wearing the number 18 shirt, the Al-Nassr academy player saw little else of note. Still, in his own way, he keeps following in his father's footsteps on the pitch, where every step he takes draws scrutiny and close observation.