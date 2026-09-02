Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-KSA-NASSR-ETTIFAQAFP

Translated by

Under the federation's watch: what is the truth about Chelsea signing Wijnaldum?

Transfers
G. Wijnaldum
G. Wijnaldum
Arsenal vs Chelsea
Arsenal
Chelsea
Premier League
Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr FC
Al Ittihad
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Netherlands
England
Saudi Arabia

The Dutch midfielder left Al-Ettifaq at the end of last season.

Press reports have revealed the truth about Chelsea's desire to sign the Netherlands' Georginio Wijnaldum, the former Liverpool star, after the end of the last summer transfer window.

The Blues had reportedly wanted Wijnaldum on a free transfer, making up for their failure to sign Senegal's Lamine Camara from Monaco and the sale of Argentina's Enzo Fernández to Manchester City.

Reliable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano categorically denied that news. In a tweet on his personal "X" account, he confirmed the London club will not sign the Dutch midfielder.

Saudi Roshn League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

That news is good tidings for Saudi club Al-Ittihad, also linked with Wijnaldum this summer as they hunt for a new player in midfield.

Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Premier League
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE

The 35-year-old can join any club for free, unbound by transfer market closing dates. He has been a free agent since the end of last season, after Al-Ettifaq decided not to renew his contract.

Wijnaldum remains an ideal option for Al-Ittihad, given his knowledge of the Saudi league, where he spent 3 years between 2023 and 2026 with Al-Ettifaq. The most prominent part of his career, though, came with Liverpool between 2016 and 2021.

Al-Ittihad want a new midfielder despite already signing Rakan Kaabi from Al-Fayha and Senegal's Dion Lopy from Spain's Almería.

The "Tigers" let go of Brazilian midfielder Fabinho following the expiry of his contract at the end of last season. They have also been dealt long-term injuries to Mali's Mamadou Doumbia and Saudi Arabia's Hamed Al-Ghamdi.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google