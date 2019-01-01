Under-fire Suarez facing toughest test yet to silence Barcelona boo-boys

The veteran striker has lost support among the club’s fanbase – and was jeered off the pitch during his last home match

As Luis Suarez prepares to face in the on Wednesday at Camp Nou, he has never been so unpopular among his club’s fans.

When eked out a 2-1 home win over last week, the Uruguayan took flak from supporters as he trudged off.

The veteran is used to disapproving murmurs, whistles and insults at rival stadiums, but not from those who used to champion him.

Suarez was substituted for Ansu Fati, the Spanish champions’ 16-year-old sensation, and jeers turned to roars as the teen forward stepped onto the pitch.

The ex- star hadn’t come close to sinking the Yellow Submarine, appearing a blunt and ineffective focal point, with his sometimes-erratic touch deserting him completely.

"The supporters pay for their tickets and can voice their opinion and say if we're not doing well, but players are people, too,” said Gerard Pique, when asked about Suarez being whistled. “We can't be 100 percent in every game, we're not machines."

Barcelona fans usually sing ‘Uruguayo,’ to lift Suarez, but that wasn’t heard last week. The tide is turning against him and that the match-going fans are having their heads twisted is crucial.

There is a difference between the abonos (season ticket holders) and local socios (members), when compared to the vast sea of international fans who watch matches online.

That is not to say one set of supporters is more or less important than the other, but it has been proven over recent years, and not just at Barcelona, that those more detached from the club by distance tend to hold some vastly different opinions to the match-goers.

The overseas fans tend to be less forgiving of players’ weaknesses and less caring about time served at the club.

For Barcelona supporters who have witnessed Suarez’s intense work from the stands over the past half-decade, it is harder to let go than perhaps it is for those who have watched from afar.

Over the past two seasons there has been a clamour for Suarez to leave Barcelona among international fans which has not been reflected by the feeling of those in the stadium.

The same is true for Ivan Rakitic, who was cheered by Barcelona supporters at Camp Nou recently despite being virtually a hate figure for a large percentage of the overseas support.

A turning point came last season, when the forward laid his cards on the table and took surgery on a knee problem after the team were beaten 4-0 at Anfield.

If the team had made the Champions League final, it’s unlikely he would have had the operation. But without that trophy to play for, he chose to try and regain his peak fitness in time to play for at the Copa America, thus sacrificing the final. Barcelona lost that, beaten by in , leaving them with ‘only’ one honour – - from last season’s exertions.

Combined with a slow start to the season, fan patience is wearing thin with the forward, although he has shown on numerous occasions that it takes time for him to get up to speed after the summer break.

“Doubting Luis Suarez is synonymous with eating your criticism down with a side of chips,” wrote Barcelona newspaper Diario Sport, explaining how he always comes good eventually.

His delivery year on year makes him Barcelona’s fifth top scorer of all time, with 179 goals.

In 2014-15, his first year at the club, it took him six games to find the target - although that was after his global ban for biting Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup.

Then in 2015-16, his top-scoring season with 59 goals in 53 games, he only grabbed two goals in six.

In 2017-18 it was back to one goal in six, with three in 2018-19 and three in his first six this season too.

Only 2016 was different, with Suarez notching six goals in six games as he started in blisteringly hot form.

Suffering an injury in the opening day defeat by Athletic Bilbao was frustrating for Suarez, who hit two in a comeback rout of but hasn’t reached the same heights since.

He responded to his whistling with a goal at on Saturday, a well-taken finish after Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s masterful assist. It was the first step of several the Uruguayan must take to ease concerns about him at the club.

Goal understands that Barcelona’s board would have liked to sell the 32-year-old this summer but Suarez’s close friendship with Lionel Messi helped protect him.

Signing both Antoine Griezmann and Neymar would have reduced Suarez’s game-time, but Barcelona could only bring in the former.

So it’s not just the fans Suarez needs to convince, but key figures in the higher echelons of the club too. His contract expires in 2021 and the odds he even sees the deal through seem fairly slim.

Barcelona need him to come up trumps in the Champions League, a competition he has struggled to find the net in recently.

Although he scored in the 3-0 semi-final first leg win over Liverpool last season, that was his only goal of the campaign. And he notched just one the season before that.

Article continues below

Furthermore, Suarez hasn’t scored away from home in 19 European matches, a run that dates back to September 2015.

While that last run can’t end at home against Inter, scoring against his compatriot Diego Godin would at least prove he can still be decisive in big games for Barcelona.

Otherwise, with Fati flying, Griezmann settling in, Messi returning and Ousmane Dembele possessing great potential, Suarez could soon find himself on the outside looking in.