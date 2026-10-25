Under cover of darkness: how Barcelona ruined Florentino Perez's holiday

Signing Rodri was one of the most notable surprises of Barcelona's summer transfer window. The Catalan club sealed the deal in their favour despite Real Madrid's belief that the midfielder was close to joining them.

The player's decision stunned the management of the Royal club, who believed they had made significant progress towards a four-season agreement, according to the Catalan newspaper"Sport".

The evening of 5 August proved the turning point. Rodri chose Barcelona over Real Madrid, denying Florentino Perez a player the white club considered as good as theirs.

His decision came after hours of negotiations and contacts, ending with the player rejecting Real Madrid's project under Jose Mourinho.

Next matches BAR LaLiga 16:00 RMA Watch

Read also

Barcelona star: whoever doesn't see Mbappe's quality is blind

Pique predicts the Clasico result: and reminds Mourinho of his crushing defeat

Florentino Perez had no idea Rodri was listening to Barcelona's offer at the same time. Away from the spotlight, Deco, the Catalan club's sporting director, met Pablo Barquero, the player's representative, and expressed his willingness to meet the contractual terms of the Spain international. That opened the door to changing the course of the deal.

The movements began between 1 and 5 August, after the player's entourage met Jose Angel Sanchez, the general director of Real Madrid. This followed months of hesitation, during which the Royal club finally decided to move for the midfielder after confirming his desire to leave Manchester City.

Complications of the negotiations

The negotiations were not without complications. Rodri and his family circle were not entirely satisfied with how Real Madrid and Florentino Perez had treated him after he won the Ballon d'Or, according to "Sport".

Both sides overcame the disagreements and began to negotiate, but completing the deal still hinged on reaching an agreement with Manchester City and securing the player's final approval. Neither came.

At that stage, Barcelona entered the race unexpectedly. They had learned that Rodri was now available, especially once the club confirmed that Frenkie de Jong's injury was more serious than expected.

Deco saw signing Rodri as a strategic step, but he refused to make an official offer before the player settled his position for good. Barcelona's position was clear: the club would not move to complete the deal unless Rodri clearly chose their project and rejected Real Madrid's offer. Only then would the contractual details be settled.

Studying the options

Following the meeting with Barcelona officials, Rodri entered a two-day period of reflection. He weighed up his options before deciding on his next destination. Real Madrid had opened their doors, but the player was not entirely convinced by Mourinho's project, and he had been affected by the way Florentino Perez dealt with him over the previous months.

Barcelona, by contrast, made a suitable option. He wanted to return to living near his family in Madrid, and he was sold on the style of play offered by the Catalan team.

He also held talks with several of his national team colleagues at Barcelona, which helped him form a picture of the dressing room atmosphere and how well he might fit in.

According to the report, Rodri saw a move to the Camp Nou as the best option for his career, both technically and in terms of the team atmosphere, which he believed suited him more than the situation at Real Madrid.

A Madrid shock

Having settled his decision, all that remained was to inform the two clubs officially. On 5 August, Rodri's agent gave his approval to Deco, then contacted Real Madrid officials to thank them and reject their offer definitively, leaving no room to reopen talks.

The shock inside the Royal club was clear. Officials never expected the player to back out of an agreement they believed was close to done. The news reached Florentino Perez during his holiday in the Cadiz region, ruining what was supposed to be a quiet break.

Real Madrid did not just lose Rodri. They lost the deal to Barcelona, after planning to announce it within days of sealing the signing of Diomande, whose deal was completed in the same period.



