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FBL-EUR-C3-FERENCVAROS-TRABZONSPORAFP
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Unchanging quality: Salah embarrasses Galatasaray with memories of the United rout

Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray
Trabzonspor
Galatasaray
Super Lig
Liverpool vs Manchester United
Liverpool
Manchester United
Premier League
M. Salah
Türkiye
England
Egypt

10/10 with the fewest shots on target

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah enjoyed an unforgettable night in the Turkish league on Saturday evening, leading his side Trabzonspor to a crushing victory over Galatasaray.

His first hat-trick in Turkey powered Trabzonspor to a 4-0 win in the sixth round of the competition.

The result lifted Trabzonspor to 10 points and fifth place, three points behind leaders Galatasaray.

Trabzonspor match tickets in the Turkish leagueBuy your ticket now!

The "Egyptian King" now has 7 goals in the competition this season, top of the scorers' chart.

According to WhoScored, Salah earned the highest rating of the night, a perfect 10, after scoring a hat-trick and providing an assist.

Just 4 shots did the damage, 3 of them on target, alongside 3 successful dribbles and two key passes.

The same account summed up his display against Galatasaray on X: "Quality that never changes", noting that this stunning attacking performance from the Egypt captain was his best since the night he tore Manchester United apart (7-0) with his former side Liverpool at Anfield in March 2023.



Two goals against United that day carried him past the legendary Robbie Fowler to become, at the time, Liverpool's all-time top scorer in the Premier League with 129 goals.

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