Egyptian star Mohamed Salah enjoyed an unforgettable night in the Turkish league on Saturday evening, leading his side Trabzonspor to a crushing victory over Galatasaray.

His first hat-trick in Turkey powered Trabzonspor to a 4-0 win in the sixth round of the competition.

The result lifted Trabzonspor to 10 points and fifth place, three points behind leaders Galatasaray.

The "Egyptian King" now has 7 goals in the competition this season, top of the scorers' chart.

According to WhoScored, Salah earned the highest rating of the night, a perfect 10, after scoring a hat-trick and providing an assist.

Just 4 shots did the damage, 3 of them on target, alongside 3 successful dribbles and two key passes.

The same account summed up his display against Galatasaray on X: "Quality that never changes", noting that this stunning attacking performance from the Egypt captain was his best since the night he tore Manchester United apart (7-0) with his former side Liverpool at Anfield in March 2023.









Two goals against United that day carried him past the legendary Robbie Fowler to become, at the time, Liverpool's all-time top scorer in the Premier League with 129 goals.