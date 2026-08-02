Renowned Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu reports that Trabzonspor have made Salah a hugely lucrative offer after meeting his adviser. A two-year contract worth a hefty €17 million a year is said to be on the table.

Salah is said to be open in principle to accepting Trabzon's offer and continuing his career in Turkey. He is first consulting his family before making a decision. Meanwhile, talks between the Turkish top club and the forward's adviser are said to be becoming very concrete. According to Sabuncuoglu, one of the issues is Salah's share of shirt sales, with 20 to 25 per cent said to be enough for the player's side.

Trabzonspor would not have to pay a transfer fee for Salah, however. The Egyptian had already terminated his contract with Liverpool a year early, even though it had been due to run until 2027, and his early departure from Anfield was officially announced in the spring. Salah has therefore been without a club since 1 July and, apart from Trabzon, has several other options.

Trabzonspor instead? Mohamed Salah's move to Besiktas fell through

Clubs from MLS and Saudi Arabia are said to be interested, but Trabzonspor's league rivals Besiktas had recently looked like the most concrete option. In mid-July, media reports were circulating claiming that Salah's move to the Istanbul club was even imminent. Besiktas president Serdal Adali later confirmed that, although he also explained that problems had emerged in the negotiations.





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Salah's adviser is said to have raised his commission demands at short notice, and Besiktas neither wanted nor were able to accept that. A few days ago, Önder Özen, sporting director at Besiktas, then stressed that a possible move by Salah to the Bosporus was off the table for the time being. The offer, said to be worth a basic salary of €10 million a year plus another €2 million in bonuses, still stands. However, it will no longer be adjusted and the Salah camp would now have to take a step towards Besiktas for talks to resume.

Can Trabzonspor challenge again at the very top with Mohamed Salah?

Instead of reopening talks with Besiktas, however, a move to Trabzonspor now appears to be taking shape. The traditional club from north-eastern Turkey are dreaming of having a major say at the top again, four years after their most recent league title in 2022. Galatasaray have most recently crowned themselves champions four times in a row.

A player of Salah's quality would of course help Trabzon in that pursuit. After nine years in Liverpool, the 34-year-old Egyptian wants a new challenge and can still give a team a great deal. Salah showed that not least at the World Cup, when he captained Egypt to the round of 16 and came very close to a sensation against eventual runners-up Argentina in the last 16. Salah recorded one goal and two assists in five tournament appearances.