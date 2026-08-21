Under new head coach Carles Martinez, the 19-cap Germany international no longer has a future in Bayer Leverkusen's squad, according to kicker . Since then, Andrich has also been subjected to a wave of hateful comments on social media.

Under a TikTok post in which a user backed the heavily criticised Andrich and condemned the large number of negative comments aimed at him, Xhaka wrote: "No respect for this person and this player. He deserves much more than what is happening to him right now. Incredible and simply incomprehensible!"

The reason for Andrich's supposed ousting is a tactical reshuffle. Martinez is moving away from the old back three and switching to a back four, leaving the midfielder without a clear role. Last season, the 31-year-old still played as a key figure in the back three under Kasper Hjulmand and led the team out as captain after Xhaka's departure.

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What next for Robert Andrich at Bayer Leverkusen?

Despite some shortcomings in pace and the odd mistake, the Potsdam-born player made 46 competitive appearances in a turbulent season. He scored two crucial goals, netting the 1-0 winner against Borussia Dortmund on matchday 29 and heading Bayer into the lead in the first leg against eventual Champions League finalists Arsenal. Even so, those in charge have now made it very clear to the defensive player that his chances of regular minutes have dropped sharply.

That leaves his five-year spell in Leverkusen looking likely to end, even though Andrich's contract runs until 2028. A move to Eintracht Frankfurt, which had previously been reported, is not taking shape according to the specialist magazine.

Instead, the player developed at Hertha BSC could now be set for the first move abroad of his career, something he can supposedly now quite imagine. Not long ago, though, he was saying something different. "As long as nobody chases me out of the yard or I don't feel I need to do something new, I will not force a move," Andrich told Bild.

Transfer or no transfer, the holding midfielder is still chasing personal targets with the Germany national team in mind. After missing out on nomination for the World Cup under Julian Nagelsmann, having still started alongside Toni Kroos at Euro 2024 on home soil, Andrich is targeting a return under new Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp.

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Robert Andrich eyes return to the national team

"Basically, my goal is to be back involved. I want to work my way back into the national team's focus," he told kicker at the start of August: "I expect to become part of the team again and I still want to experience something with the national team."

Contact with the new Germany head coach has already been made. During the World Cup, the two worked together as TV pundits for broadcaster MagentaTV. "When we saw each other, it was really enjoyable. We spoke a lot about football," he said of the conversations with Klopp.

Meanwhile, Leverkusen plan to hand that role to younger players in future. The Rhineland club have already secured top talent Kennet Eichhorn for defensive midfield, but the 17-year-old has been diagnosed with a metabolic illness requiring treatment. When the new signing will be able to make his debut remains uncertain for the time being.