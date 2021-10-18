'Unbeaten in 9 games' - What are India's longest unbeaten runs in the last 11 years?

Ritabrata Banerjee
Oct 18, 2021 04:12 UTC +00:00
Getty Images

The Blue Tigers have not lost in their last nine matches under Igor Stimac's tutelage...

India remained unbeaten en route to a record eighth SAFF Championship title. The Blue Tigers finished the job off in style, beating Nepal 3-0 in the final of the tournament.

After two disappointing draws against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Igor Stimac's side came back strongly and defeated Nepal and Maldives in their final two round-robin fixtures before beating Nepal again in the final. With these five matches, Stimac's men extended their unbeaten run to nine matches in international games.

The last time they lost a match was against reigning Asian champions Qatar 1-0 in a 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup qualifying game on June 3, 2021, in Doha. Since then, they won five matches and drew four.

Editors' Picks

The Blue Tigers played Bangladesh twice, winning once and drawing once. They faced Nepal four times out of which they won three. They also faced Afghanistan and Sri Lanka which ended in draws.

This is the second-best unbeaten run India have experienced in the last 11 years. Their best was under Stephen Constantine when they went without a loss in 12 matches from June 2016 to March 2018.

Article continues below

Here, we take a look at India's best unbeaten runs in the last 11 years.

What are India's longest unbeaten runs in the last 11 years?

Tenure Matches Opponents India coach
Dec 3, 2011 - Feb 23, 2012 5 Afghanistan (1-1), Bhutan (5-0), Sri Lanka (3-0), Maldives (3-1), Afghanistan (4-0) Savio Medeira
Nov 12, 2015 - Jan 3, 2016 5 Guam (1-0), Sri Lanka (2-0), Nepal (4-1), Maldives (3-2), Afghanistan (2-1) Stephen Constantine
Jun 2, 2016 - Mar 27, 2018 12 Laos (1-0, 6-1), Puerto Rico (4-1), Cambodia (3-2), Myanmar (1-0, 2-2), Nepal (2-0), Kyrgyz Republic (1-0), Mauritius (2-1), Saint Kitts and Nevis (1-1), Macau (2-0, 4-1) Stephen Constantine
Jun 7, 2021 - Present 9 Bangladesh (2-0, 1-1), Afghanistan (1-1), Nepal (1-1, 2-1, 1-0, 3-0), Sri Lanka (0-0), Maldives (3-1) Igor Stimac

*Only unbeaten runs with five or more matches are considered

India's nine-match unbeaten run under Igor Stimac

Date Match Competition Venue
June 7, 2021 Bangladesh 0-2 India 2022 World Cup qualifiers Doha
June 15, 2021 India 1-1 Afghanistan 2022 World Cup qualifiers Doha
September 2, 2021 Nepal 1-1 India International friendly Kathmandu
September 5, 2021 Nepal 1-2 India International friendly Kathmandu
October 4, 2021 Bangladesh 1-1 India SAFF Championship 2021 Male
October 7, 2021 India 0-0 Sri Lanka SAFF Championship 2021 Male
October 10, 2021 Nepal 0-1 India SAFF Championship 2021 Male
October 13, 2021 India 3-1 Maldives SAFF Championship 2021 Male
October 16, 2021 India 3-0 Nepal SAFF Championship 2021 Male