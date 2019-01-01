Umotong's Brighton to face Manchester United in English Women's Cup quarter-final

In a replay of last season's fourth-round clash, the Nigerian's side will play the Red Devils in the last eight of the year's competition

Ini Umotong and her side have been drawn against last season's semi-finalists, , in the English Women's Cup quarter-final on January 16, 2020.

The Seagulls had lost 2-0 to the Red Devils at Culver Road when the teams met in the fourth round of the competition last season.

To reach the quarter-final, the international was on target as Brighton thrashed London City Lionesses 4-2 in their final group stage tie to book their place in the last eight of the event.

On the other hand, last season's finalists defeated 3-1 to emerge winners of Group C.

Following Monday's quarter-final draw, face Reading at Meadow Park, host at Proact Stadium while take on at Kingsmeadow.

Having scored three goals in five outings so far in this year's competition, Umotong will hope to inspire her side with her fine form against high-flying Manchester United.