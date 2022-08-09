UEFA Super Cup: How to watch Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt from India - TV channel, live stream & team news

Carlo Ancelotti's men will have the opportunity to grab the first out of six pieces of silverware available to them in the season

Real Madrid will take on Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki for the first European silverware of the 2022-23 season in the latest edition of the UEFA Super Cup. The Spanish giants edged out Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final in May to book their Super Cup berth, while Frankfurt claimed the UEFA Europa League title by beating Glasgow Rangers.

This is the first time that Madrid will be playing a competitive match this season, while Frankfurt head into the game on the back of a crushing 6-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in their Bundesliga opener.

Los Blancos lifted the Super Cup in 2002, 2014, 2016, and 2017 but were defeated by Atletico Madrid in their most recent outing in 2018. Meanwhile, this will be the first appearance for Frankfurt in this continental competition. GOAL has all the details on how you can catch the action live from Helsinki.

Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt date & kick-off time

Game Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt Date August 11 Kick-off 12:30 am

How to watch Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt in India on TV & live stream online?

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show the UEFA Super Cup fixture in India.

The match will also be available to stream via the SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app.

TV channel (English) Online streaming Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, JioTV

Real Madrid squad and team news

Real Madrid have a full-strength squad available to them as they do not have any injury concerns. However, Reinier Jesus has not been training with the group as he is inching closer to a loan move away from the club.

Ancelotti is likely to stick to the XI he fielded against Juventus in their pre-season encounter. This means that we can expect to see their strongest starting line-up. Indeed, there is also the possibility that the Italian picks the same team that won the Champions League in May.

"The 11 is going to be more like last year's because it's a tournament for winning the Champions League and that has to be taken into account. We have to finish the season by winning the Super Cup," Ancelotti has said in the build-up to the clash.

Recent additions Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger might get a taste of the action later in the game along with other first-team players like Eden Hazard.

Position Players Goalkeepers Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Luis Lopez. Defenders Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho Fernandez, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, Alvaro Odriozola. Midfielders Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Fede Valverde, Lucas Vazquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga. Forwards Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano Dias.



Eintracht Frankfurt team news and squad

Frankfurt will be missing defender Jerome Onguene as he is nursing a thigh problem, while Aurelio Buta has undergone knee surgery.

Apart from these two players, coach Oliver Glasner will have a full squad to pick from as Hrvoje Smolcic will also be available for selection after sitting out the Bundesliga game against Bayern.

Filip Kostic is being linked with a move to Serie A giants Juventus and so Glasner has a decision to make with regards to whether he will field the player against Madrid.