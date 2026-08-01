UEFA settles the debate: was Barcelona wronged against Atletico?

UEFA has settled the debate surrounding one of the most controversial refereeing incidents of last season's Champions League, issuing strict instructions to referees on the need to award a penalty if any player touches the ball with his hand inside his own team's penalty area during open play.

The Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" noted that the directive served as a reminder of the row that erupted in the first leg of the 2025-2026 Champions League quarter-final between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Defender Marc Pubill stopped the ball with his right hand inside the box after goalkeeper Juan Musso passed it to him during the taking of a free-kick.

According to the report, the directive did not directly address the overall refereeing error in that match, played at the Camp Nou on 8 April by main referee Istvan Kovacs of Hungary, nor the VAR team's decision to wave the incident away under Germany's Christian Dingert. It warned instead that this point of the law leaves no room for personal judgement or interpretation. It must be a penalty.

Barcelona lost 2-0 that night and trailed by a single goal when the incident occurred. Coach Hans Flick made his fury clear: "It is precisely for this type of situation that we have VAR technology, it should have been a second yellow card and a penalty." Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone defended the decision from the opposite dugout: "No penalty was awarded, in application of sound logic."

UEFA's clarifications are designed to ensure the officials award a penalty should a similar incident arise in future.

Inconsistency sits at the heart of the problem. Referees pointed to the spot in the Club Brugge and Aston Villa match during the 2024-2025 season, yet waved play on in the Arsenal and Bayern Munich tie in the spring of 2024, exactly as they did at the Camp Nou.

For the second summer running, Atletico Madrid find themselves at the centre of one of the Champions League's most contentious refereeing calls.

The round-of-16 tie of the 2024-2025 season saw Julian Alvarez have a goal disallowed in the penalty shootout that sent Real Madrid through, the striker judged to have touched the ball twice in succession.

Months later, UEFA ruled that in any similar future shootout, with a goal scored after an unintentional double touch, the officials must order the kick to be retaken from the penalty spot.