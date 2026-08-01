UEFA press on and want Infantino removed: federation submit motion of no confidence

UEFA have launched another scathing attack on Gianni Infantino in a statement. The European governing body have lost "all confidence" in the Swiss. UEFA accuse the FIFA president of "breaking promises" and, according to The Times, are set to submit a motion of no confidence.

Last week, Infantino announced that FIFA wanted to place the commercial rights to the World Cup in a new company, FIFA Forward Enterprise. External investors could then take a stake in that company.

FIFA promised its 211 member associations a payment of 40 million dollars if they agreed to the proposal before 19 September. That triggered furious reactions, including from UEFA and the KNVB. Infantino then withdrew the plan.

That is still not enough for UEFA, who issued a strong statement on Saturday. "UEFA welcomes FIFA's decision to withdraw the plan to sell part of its competitions, including the World Cup, to private companies."

"The proposal was unanimously rejected by UEFA's national associations and by many other federations and confederations of all sizes worldwide that are committed to protecting football," the governing body continued.

"We cannot continue like this with secret plans being pushed through at a rapid pace, devised by anonymous individuals and whose benefit to the sport is questionable. We must identify those responsible and hold them accountable."

"It is right that UEFA, together with its associations and in close co-operation with other confederations, will reflect in the coming days and weeks on how this could have happened and will draw up a plan to ensure that something like this cannot happen again. That evaluation must be thorough and fundamental. No option should be ruled out. The current FIFA leadership have not only lost UEFA's confidence, but also that of many other members of the football family," UEFA continued.

"When Gianni Infantino sought the confidence and votes of FIFA's member associations in 2016 to elect him as their president, he said he would be transparent and that the money of the national associations and FIFA's money must serve the development of football and not anything else."

"He has not kept either promise. The disgraceful backroom deal he devised and tried to force through was anything but transparent," UEFA said in a fierce response to the controversial plan.

"UEFA will immediately work with partners and stakeholders around the world and across the whole of sport to propose a new way of distributing resources through the existing FIFA Forward programme."

"Withdrawing his plan is a victory for the whole of sport. But it must not be the end of the story. The proposal is off the table. The task of restoring confidence in FIFA has only just begun." According to The Times, UEFA are set to submit a motion of no confidence against Infantino.