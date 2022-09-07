UEFA open investigation into alleged racist behaviour from Juventus fans in PSG defeat

UEFA has launched an investigation into alleged 'discriminatory behaviour' from the Juventus supporters who travelled to PSG on Tuesday.

Juve beaten 2-1 at the Parc des Princes

Video surfaced of fans making monkey gestures

UEFA aware of incident

WHAT HAPPENED? Juventus started their Champions League campaign with a defeat to PSG after a brace from Kylian Mbappe. The behaviour of the travelling fans dominated some of the post-match headlines as some of them appeared to be making monkey gestures towards the home fans.

WHAT THEY SAID: In a statement after the game, UEFA wrote: "In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding allegations of discriminatory behaviour by Juventus supporters at the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage match between Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus played on 6 September in France."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Juventus become the latest in a long list of European clubs to be investigated by UEFA over alleged racism. The UEFA statement concluded by claiming that "information on this matter will be made available in due course".

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT? UEFA will look into the incident and determine whether the club are in breach of the disciplinary regulations. If Juventus are found guilty of discriminatory behaviour, they are likely to be hit with a fine and may even be forced to play future matches with a limited amount of supporters.