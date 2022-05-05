UEFA Champions League - Which teams have reached the final most number of times?

Real Madrid and Liverpool are set to lock horns in the UEFA Champions League final this season after defeating Manchester City and Villarreal respectively.

This will be the third time in the last five years that Liverpool will feature in the final of the flagship competition of European club football.

In the previous two occasions under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool had lost one final against Real Madrid during the 2017/18 campaign but they won it in the succeeding season, beating Tottenham Hotspur.

This will also be the fifth time in the 21st century that Liverpool will feature in the final. Other than the three finals in the Klopp era, the Premier League played the 2004/05 season final and the 2006/07 season final against AC Milan. While they tasted success in 2005, in 2007, they lost against the Serie A giants.

Getty Images

Real Madrid, on the other hand, will be playing in the final for the first time since completing their hat-trick of titles in 2018.

AC Milan and Bayern Munich have appeared in the Champions League final 11 times each. While the Italian side won the title on seven occasions, the German club won it six times.

Club Final Appearances Champions Runners-up Real Madrid 17* 13 3 AC Milan 11 7 4 Bayern Munich 11 6 5 Liverpool 10* 6 3 Juventus 9 2 7 Barcelona 8 5 3 Benfica 7 2 5 Ajax 6 4 2 Inter Milan 5 3 2 Manchester United 5 3 2



*Will play the 2022 Champions League final