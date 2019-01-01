UEFA Champions League: How to watch live streaming of Tottenham v Ajax & Barcelona v Liverpool

The live streams for the two Champions League fixtures will be available on all platforms of Goal Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia and Laos....

After an excruciating wait, the UEFA is back with the four remaining teams set to lock horns in the semifinals.

There is no shortage of some exciting match ups with English giants set to travel to Camp Nou to take on FC while Hotspur play hosts to a thrilling side.

Viewers in , , Cambodia and Laos will be able to watch the live stream of both the UEFA Champions League clashes on all platforms of Goal .

Apart from the websites, the live streaming of the two clashes will be available on the Facebook, Twitter and YouTube platforms of Goal , Goal Philippines, Goal Cambodia and Goal Laos.

May 1, Wednesday

Tottenham v Ajax – New White Hart Lane, 2.00 am (Laos, Thailand and Cambodia), 3.00 am (Philippines)

Click here to watch on Goal.com

May 2, Thursday

Barcelona v Liverpool – Camp Nou, 2.00 am (Laos, Thailand and Cambodia), 3.00 am (Philippines)

Click here to watch on Goal.com

The streaming links shall be made available on the Facebook and Twitter platforms of Goal Philippines, Goal Cambodia and Goal Laos on the two matchdays.

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS

Goal Thailand

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Goal Philippines

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Goal Cambodia

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Goal Laos

YouTube

Article continues below

Facebook

Twitter

Viewers are requested to keep an eye on the above platforms on May 1 and May 2 to be able to view the live streams of the two mouthwatering fixtures.