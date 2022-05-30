Which players have won the Man of the Match award in UEFA Champions League finals in the 21st century?

Ritabrata Banerjee
Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Thibaut Courtois, Champions League man of the matchGetty Images
UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois received the man of the match award in 2022 Champions League final...

Thibaut Courtois entered history books with a phenomenal performance in the final of the 2021/22 Champions League against Liverpool.

The Real Madrid man became the first goalkeeper to make nine saves in a Champions League final against the Reds which saw him win the man of the match award and helped his club seal their record 14th title.

Courtois made some clutch saves in the final including stopping Liverpool's most potent attacker Mohamed Salah from scoring on multiple occasions. Liverpool failed to score even once despite creating several goalscoring opportunities, more than Los Blancos.

With the award, the Belgian custodian became the seventh Real Madrid player in the 21st century to win the man of the match award in a Champions League final in the 21st century.

Players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Xavi Hernandez and Zinedine Zidane have all delivered match winning performances in the Champions League final in the past.

Edition

Player

Club

1999/00

Steve McManaman

Real Madrid

2000/01

Oliver Kahn

Bayern Munich

2001/02

Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid

2002/03

Paolo Maldini

AC Milan

2003/04

Deco

FC Porto

2004/05

Steven Gerrard

Liverpool

2005/06

Samuel Eto'o

FC Barcelona

2006/07

Filippo Inzaghi

AC Milan

2007/08

Edwin van der Sar

Manchester United

2008/09

Xavi Hernandez

FC Barcelona

2009/10

Diego Milito

Inter Milan

2010/11

Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona

2011/12

Didier Drogba

Chelsea

2012/13

Arjen Robben

Bayern Munich

2013/14

Angel Di Maria

Real Madrid

2014/15

Andres Iniesta

FC Barcelona

2015/16

Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid

2016/17

Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid

2017/18

Gareth Bale

Real Madrid

2018/19

Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool

2019/20

Kingsley Coman

Bayern Munich

2020/21

N'Golo Kante

Chelsea

2021/22

Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid