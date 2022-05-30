Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois received the man of the match award in 2022 Champions League final...

Thibaut Courtois entered history books with a phenomenal performance in the final of the 2021/22 Champions League against Liverpool.

The Real Madrid man became the first goalkeeper to make nine saves in a Champions League final against the Reds which saw him win the man of the match award and helped his club seal their record 14th title.

Courtois made some clutch saves in the final including stopping Liverpool's most potent attacker Mohamed Salah from scoring on multiple occasions. Liverpool failed to score even once despite creating several goalscoring opportunities, more than Los Blancos.

With the award, the Belgian custodian became the seventh Real Madrid player in the 21st century to win the man of the match award in a Champions League final in the 21st century.

Players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Xavi Hernandez and Zinedine Zidane have all delivered match winning performances in the Champions League final in the past.

Which players have won the man of the match award in Champions League finals in the 21st century?