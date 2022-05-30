Which players have won the Man of the Match award in UEFA Champions League finals in the 21st century?
Thibaut Courtois entered history books with a phenomenal performance in the final of the 2021/22 Champions League against Liverpool.
The Real Madrid man became the first goalkeeper to make nine saves in a Champions League final against the Reds which saw him win the man of the match award and helped his club seal their record 14th title.
Courtois made some clutch saves in the final including stopping Liverpool's most potent attacker Mohamed Salah from scoring on multiple occasions. Liverpool failed to score even once despite creating several goalscoring opportunities, more than Los Blancos.
With the award, the Belgian custodian became the seventh Real Madrid player in the 21st century to win the man of the match award in a Champions League final in the 21st century.
Players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Xavi Hernandez and Zinedine Zidane have all delivered match winning performances in the Champions League final in the past.
Edition
Player
Club
1999/00
Steve McManaman
Real Madrid
2000/01
Oliver Kahn
Bayern Munich
2001/02
Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid
2002/03
Paolo Maldini
AC Milan
2003/04
Deco
FC Porto
2004/05
Steven Gerrard
Liverpool
2005/06
Samuel Eto'o
FC Barcelona
2006/07
Filippo Inzaghi
AC Milan
2007/08
Edwin van der Sar
Manchester United
2008/09
Xavi Hernandez
FC Barcelona
2009/10
Diego Milito
Inter Milan
2010/11
Lionel Messi
FC Barcelona
2011/12
Didier Drogba
Chelsea
2012/13
Arjen Robben
Bayern Munich
2013/14
Angel Di Maria
Real Madrid
2014/15
Andres Iniesta
FC Barcelona
2015/16
Sergio Ramos
Real Madrid
2016/17
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid
2017/18
Gareth Bale
Real Madrid
2018/19
Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool
2019/20
Kingsley Coman
Bayern Munich
2020/21
N'Golo Kante
Chelsea
2021/22
Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid