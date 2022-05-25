Real Madrid will appear in their 17th UEFA Champions League final on May 28 against Liverpool at the Stade de France in Paris, France.

Los Blancos are the most successful club in the history of the competition, having won it 13 times in the past. They will have set their sights on the 14th this season. They last won the title in the 2018-19 season and incidentally, they had defeated Liverpool in the final.

Liverpool, on the other hand, last won the Champions League in the 2019-20 season and will be hoping to win their seventh title and match AC Milan’s tally who have the second-highest number of Champions League trophies after Los Blancos.

Where are Real Madrid staying in Paris?

Real Madrid will put up in a luxurious Five-Star hotel named Auberge du Jeu de Paume in Chantilly, France. Chantilly is a commune located in the Hauts-de-France region of Northern France.

How swanky is Real Madrid's hotel in Paris?



























Where will the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final be played?

The UEFA Champions League final was supposed to be held at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia but in February 2022, in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine crisis the venue was shifted to Stade de France in Paris.

How far is Real Madrid’s hotel from the Stadium?

Auberge du Jeu de Paume in Chantilly is 40.3 Kms away from the final venue. It will take approximately 1 hour and 6 minutes to reach Stade de France from Real Madrid’s team hotel.

Real Madrid’s Road to UEFA Champions League Final

Carlo Ancelotti’s men were clubbed alongside Inter Milan, Sheriff Tiraspol and Shakhtar Donetsk in Group D in the ongoing Champions League campaign. After a shock defeat in their opening match of the season against minnows Sheriff Tiraspol, Los Blancos won their remaining matches and qualified for the round of 16 with 15 points from six matches.

It has been a topsy-turvy journey for Real Madrid in the knockout stage. They staged comebacks in all three knockout rounds against PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City respectively to reach the final.