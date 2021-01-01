UEFA Champions League Final 2021: India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu picks his aces!

The India international is looking forward to a tactical battle between Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel...

The UEFA Champions League final is set to rumble and this is a match that a football aficionado just cannot miss, even if one is on national duty. In this edition of the final, Manchester City will be making their first-ever appearance in a European Cup final when they take on Chelsea at Porto's Estadio do Dragao Stadium on May 30.

The Cityzens are looking to complete a treble after winning the Carabao Cup besides becoming the champions of England. The excitement amongst City fans and the management is so high that owner Sheikh Mansour has promised to cover the costs for all of the club's fans travelling over to Porto, with the club also confirming the news in an official statement.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour will fund the flight and transfer costs for the Official Club trip to the #UCLfinal in Porto at the end of the month 💙



🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5rehttps://t.co/FxFwnS5WJB — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 18, 2021

On the other hand, Chelsea will be appearing in their third final with a bid to win their second Champions League trophy in their history. Thomas Tuchel's side have played some brilliant in the continental competition and have beaten the likes of Atletico Madrid, Porto, and Real Madrid to seal a berth in the final.

The Blues have won two consecutive matches against Pep Guardiola's side and if they win on Saturday, it will be a hat-trick of wins. However, their recent form is a cause of concern and Guardiola's City are considered overwhelming favourites for the final in most quarters.

Like millions across the globe, Indian national team footballer Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will also be keenly following the much-anticipated clash between the two Premier League sides. He will be watching the match from Qatar as he is currently on national duty before the World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

Which team will Gurpreet Singh Sandhu support?

The Bengaluru FC keeper did not divulge his affinity towards any side and instead stated that he is looking forward to an intense tactical battle.

"I think it’s going to be a very tactical affair given the game will see two of the sharpest minds in Pep and Tuchel at war on the touchline. There is so much at stake for Pep and he finally has the chance to do justice on the European stage, to the squad that has been made available to him. Chelsea, on the other hand, have lost two finals in the space of seven days and this game could well define their season. They took a bold decision in letting go of Lampard mid-way through the season and it seems to have worked so far," he stated to Goal.

Which player is he looking forward to watching?

Although the India international did not pick his favourite he mentioned two players that he thinks would make a difference in the final, and incidentally, they are both from Manchester City.

"I think Phil Foden would be my pick. He was phenomenal in the semifinal and showed absolutely no nerves for a boy that young on a stage that massive. I also want to see Aguero do well as this is his last game in a City shirt and he has been wanting to win this title with them for a while now," he said.