UEFA announces independent inquiry into Champions League final trouble involving fans and police

The report could clear up conflicting information about scenes outside the Stade de France

UEFA has commissioned an independent review of the pre-match trouble that occurred before the Champions League final on Saturday at the Stade de France.

Liverpool fans struggled to enter the venue and were hit with tear gas by local police, with the chaos causing a delay in the continent's signature club event.

Conflicting stories and poor communication has characterised the aftermath of the scenes, and the imminent report could help shed light on what actually happened in the capital.

What did UEFA say about the independent report?

"The comprehensive review will examine decision making, responsibility and behaviours of all entities involved in the final," wrote the governing body in a statement. "The report will be independently compiled and Dr. Tiago Brandao Rodrigues from Portugal will lead the production of this review.

"Dr. Tiago Brandao Rodrigues is a Member of the Portuguese Parliament and the President of the Parliamentary Committee of Environment and Energy. He was the Portuguese Minister of Education (also in charge of Sports and Youth) between 2015 and 2022, a member of the World Antidoping Agency Foundation Board (2019-2021) and was the Portuguese Olympic attache during the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Article continues below

"In order to guarantee his independent status in the process, Dr. Brandao Rodrigues agreed to execute this task on a pro bono basis.

"Evidence will be gathered from all relevant parties and the findings of the independent report will be made public once completed and upon receipt of the findings, UEFA will evaluate the next steps."

Further reading