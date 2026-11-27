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The Udinese manager Paolo Zanetti spoke at a press conference ahead of the Serie A matchday 13 clash with Fiorentina: "First of all, I have to thank the fans. They understood that the team gave everything. In the end, it was a draw against Bologna, nothing more, but it was a good performance. The fans are showing that they are behind us, and that is vital. I have always told the players that it is up to us to get the fans going with our performances."

Udinese will be without Davis: "I think Davis is crucial for us, along with others. But we cannot be dependent on Davis. We have to cope with absences, and there may be more key players missing later in the season. Sunday's game is extremely difficult. Fiorentina are struggling and, like us, desperately need a result. We will need the same humility as last Sunday, while trying to give that little bit extra. I know it has been a long time since we won at home and that wins here have often been hard-fought. I want to turn that around soon."

Abankwah out wide on the right: could that be an option again? "Abankwah is a very interesting player. He has pace and talent, but above all he works hard and is very composed. As always, we have three or four options to assess, and whoever is in the best shape will play. Abankwah is one of those players who gives me plenty of options. We are getting Zanoli back, and Vojvoda is doing better too."

Alaba could he already be an option? Where can he play? "Technically, Alaba can play anywhere. Physically, I repeat, he must only play when he is at his best. He has already played when he was not fully fit and had to stop. Alaba has the quality to play as a No. 10 too, but I need him to be in top condition."

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How is the work with Zaniolo, Okoye and Lovric progressing? "I had no doubts about Lovric because I knew him and knew what he could give me. Zaniolo must keep enjoying playing football, which is what he does best. Okoye is a great goalkeeper and needs to become one of this team's strengths again."