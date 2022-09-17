Udinese vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Inter are set to take on Udinese in a Serie A fixture at the Dacia Arena on Sunday. The Nerazzurri picked up a comfortable 2-0 win over Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Champions League and will now turn their attention to their domestic commitments. They have had a shaky start to their league campaign as they sit in ninth spot with 12 points from six matches.
On the other hand, their less illustrious opponents in Udinese remain unbeaten in their last five games and have won four of them. They have trounced the likes of Fiorentina and Roma during this run and will be brimming with confidence as they prepare themselves to host another Italian powerhouse.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream live online.
Udinese vs Inter date & kick-off time
Game:
Udinese vs Inter
Date:
September 18, 2022
Kick-off:
11:30am BST / 6:30am ET / 4:00 pm IST
Venue:
Dacia Arena, Italy
How to watch Udinese vs Inter on TV & live stream online
In the United States the match can be live streamed through Paramount+.
BT Sport 1 are showing the game between in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.
In India, the Sports -18 Network has the exclusive rights to broadcast Serie A, with steaming on Voot Select..
Country
TV Channel
Stream
UK
BT Sport 1
BT Sport app
US
NA
Paramount+
India
Sports18 - 1, Sports18 - 1 HD
Voot Select
Udinese team news and squad
Udinese are likely to be boosted by the return of Slovenian centre-back Jaka Bijol, but will miss the services of Adam Masina, who is long-term absentee.
Beto might start ahead of Issac Success after he scored a brace against Sassuolo last week. Meanwhile, Bram Nuytinck might also be handed a start in place of Enzo Ebosse in defence.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Silvestri, Padelli, Piana.
Defenders
Ebosele, Udogie, Perez, Becao, Nuytinck, Bijol, Guessand, Abankwah, Ebosse, Ehizibue.
Midfielders
Walace, Jajalo, Makengo, Lovric, Arslan, Pereyra, Samardzic, Ndreu, Pafundi.
Forwards
Deulofeu, Beto, Success, Nestorovski.
Inter team news and squad
Inter will miss the services of Romelu Lukaku who is still nursing a thigh injury. So, Edin Dzeko will partner Lautaro Martinez up front.
Hakan Calhanoglu is doubtful so Henrikh Mkhitaryan should continue to start in midfield alongside Nico Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, and Matteo Darmian.
Samir Handanovic should start between the sticks and is likely to be shielded by a back-three of Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij and Alessadro Bastoni.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Onana, Handanovic, Cordaz.
Defenders
Dumfries, De Vrij, Bellanova, Acerbi, Dimarco, D'Ambrosio, Darmian, Skriniar, Bastoni.
Midfielders
Gagliardini, Gosens, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Barella, Brozovic.
Forwards
Dzeko, Martinez, Correa.