U23 Afcon: Genoa’s Kouame and Celtic’s Bayo top Ivory Coast squad

Ibrahim Kamara has selected a strong team of Young Elephants for the youth tournament scheduled to start in Egypt next month

have included star Christian Kouame and forward Vakoun Issouf Bayo in their 21-man squad for the Africa U-23 Cup of Nations.

Kouame is currently Genoa’s top scorer in with five goals in 10 outings this season while Bayo has found the back thrice across all competitions in .

The Young Elephants have been drawn in Group B of the continental tournament which starts on November 8 alongside , and Zambia.

They will begin their campaign against Nigeria at the Al-Salam Stadium on November 9 with the hope of securing one of the three qualifying tickets for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Full squad.

Goalkeepers: Ira Tape Elieze (FC San Pedro, Ivory Coast), Tie Nicolas Basile ( , ) and Nagoli Oupoh Maxime (FC SOL, Ivory Coast).

Defenders: Kouadio-Yves Dabila (Cercle Brugge, ), Zie Mohammed Ouattara (Vitoria Guimaraes, ), Silas Gnaka (KAS Eupen, Belgium), Ismael Diallo (AC Ajaccio, ), Jonathan Cisse (Ironi Sport Hadera, Israel), Cheick Aymar Timite ( SC, France).

Midfielders: Aboubacar Keita (OH Leuven, Belgium), Koffi Sebastien Dakoi ( Correcaminos UAT, ), Franck Koffi Kouao (FC Vizela, Portugal), Idrissa Doumbia ( CP, Portugal), Jean Thierry Amani (KAS Eupen, Belgium), Ibrahim Sangare ( FC, France), Anderson Niangbo (Wolfsberger AC, ).

Forwards: Christian Kouame (Genoa CFC, ), Junior Hamed Traore (US , Italy), Yousssouf Dao (Sparta Prague, ), Aboubacar Doumbia ( S.O.A, Ivory Coast), Vakoun Issouf Bayo (Celtic FC, Scotland).