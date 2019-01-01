U17 World Cup: Nigeria face the Netherlands in Round of 16
Despite losing 2-1 to Australia, the Golden Eaglets finished as Group B winners and will now face the Europeans who qualified from Group D as one of the four best third-placed teams.
This encounter billed for Estadio Olimpico, Goiania will see both teams meet for the first time in this competitio, with the winner taking on either Paraguay or Argentina in the quarter-final.
Debutants Senegal meanwhile will take on four-time runners up Spain in what promises to be a blockbuster showdown at the Estadio da Serrinha.
For surprise package Angola, they must negotiate their way past Group C runners-up South Korea to reach the last eight.
Round of 16 Fixtures
Angola vs South Korea
Nigeria vs Netherlands
Spain vs Senegal
Japan vs Mexico
Brazil vs Chile
France vs Australia
Ecuador vs Italy
Paraguay vs Argentina