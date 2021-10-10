'Tyson Fury talks the talk and walks the walk' - Victory over Wilder leaves football stars in awe of heavyweight champion
Praise has poured in for Tyson Fury after he retained his WBC heavyweight title by beating Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas on Saturday.
The English boxer won the fight in the 11th round with a knockout, keeping his unbeaten record intact.
Fury declared himself "the fighter of the generation", adding: "I can only be the best of my era and I’m definitely that", and few could argue with him.
What has been said?
The 33-year-old has his share of fans in the football world, with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jesse Lingard and Raheem Sterling wishing him good luck ahead of the fight.
The adulation from football figures continued after Fury's victory, too, and Jesse Lingard, Gary Neville, Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer are among the figures to have been singing his praises.