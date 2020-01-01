Twumasi assist seals three points for Gaziantep against Rizespor

The Ghanaian wideman came off the bench to make the much needed impact for GFK

Patrick Twumasi provided an assist off the bench as Gaziantep saw off Rizespor 2-0 in the Super Lig on Monday.

GFK suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat at last time out and clearly needed to make amends.

They first did so through Andre Sousa's 52nd-minute strike.

Rizespor had centre-back Ivanildo Fernandes sent off for two bookable offences in the space of six minutes.

Muhammet Demir had two chances to extend Gazientep's lead from the penalty spot, but he missed both opportunities.

⏱ 66' Çıkan oyuncu Muhammet Demir, giren oyuncu Patrick Twumasi. pic.twitter.com/Cj7RLjHMPj — Gaziantep FK (@GaziantepFK) February 17, 2020

Twumasi took his place in the 66th minute and the international made good of his time on the pitch, sending a pinpoint cross in injury time that found Senegalese striker Papy Djilobodji, who sent a powerful header past Rizepor goalie Gokhan Akkan.

It was the 25-year-old loanee's fourth Super Lig assist of the season.

⏱90' Gaziantep FK 2-0 Çaykur Rizespor



⚽ Papy Djilobodji pic.twitter.com/G06ZA5h9Ae — Gaziantep FK (@GaziantepFK) February 17, 2020

His 24 minutes on the pitch produced 17 touches and five accurate passes (50%).

The victory keeps Gaziantep in ninth place on the log, six points clear of 10th-placed Yeni Malatyaspor.

GFK's next fixture is on Saturday away to Goztepe, the team directly above them on the table.