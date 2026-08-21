Monaco are currently facing Polish club Gornik Zabrze in the play-offs for a place in the league phase of the Conference League. The Monegasques won the first leg 3-2 in Poland on Thursday.

Brunner played the full 90 minutes and headed in Monaco's third to make it 3-1. The goal underlined his recent upturn in form and was his first in a competitive match for Monaco, two years after his transfer.

Having caused a stir in Borussia Dortmund's youth set-up, Brunner moved to the principality in 2024 for four million euros amid unrest. He had allegedly demanded significantly more playing time with the senior team than the BVB bosses were willing to guarantee him, even after disciplinary incidents.

That was followed immediately by a loan move to Monaco's partner club Cercle Bruges in Belgium, but it did not go to plan. Brunner managed only 1,083 competitive minutes. He did at least score six goals.

Monaco begin their Ligue 1 season on Sunday

Things got even worse last season in Monaco. Brunner played just 127 minutes in Ligue 1. But the now 20-year-old striker has made an excellent impression in pre-season this summer. Seven friendlies, six goals. An impressive return. He scored against Liverpool and Getafe, among others.

Those performances carried straight into the first competitive match of the season. French L'Equipe hailed him as the "man of the moment" after his goal against Gornik. Monaco travel to AC Le Havre on Sunday for the opening match of the new Ligue 1 season, before the second leg against Gornik takes place on Thursday.

Gornik, incidentally, are Lukas Podolski's club. Since 2025, the now 41-year-old former Germany international has been the owner of the traditional club. He was also still playing until the end of last season and won the Polish Cup as a farewell.