A former Manchester United, Arsenal and Aston Villa goalkeeper has died at the age of 78.

According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, Jimmy Rimmer, the former Manchester United and Aston Villa goalkeeper, has died at the age of 78. He helped both clubs to the European Cup once each during a career that spanned more than 20 years.

Those two European Cup triumphs stand out across a long career littered with notable milestones.

Born in Lancashire, Rimmer came through Manchester United's youth ranks. He sat on the bench for the club's victory over Benfica in the 1968 European Cup final.

He spent nine years at Old Trafford, mostly as understudy to Alex Stepney, before moving to Arsenal in 1974.

The switch to Aston Villa three years later kicked off the most successful spell of his career, and he produced his best football at the club.

Rimmer made 229 league appearances for Villa and played every game of their 1982 European Cup run. Then came the cruellest twist: he was substituted just nine minutes into the final against Bayern Munich.

Aston Villa said in a statement: "Aston Villa are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of European Cup winner Jimmy Rimmer at the age of 78.

"The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Jimmy's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."

His former Manchester United team-mate Alex Stepney offered his condolences, writing: "So sad to hear of the passing of Jimmy Rimmer, rest in peace, and all my love to Jimmy's family."

Only a day earlier, Stepney had taken to social media to reveal that Rimmer was not in the best of health after suffering a fall, sending his best wishes to his former goalkeeping colleague.

Rimmer left Villa in 1983 and spent three years with Swansea City. Two brief spells followed in 1986, with Hamrun Spartans in Malta and Luton Town.

He won just one cap for his country, featuring for England in a friendly against Italy during his time at Arsenal.