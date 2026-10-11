The Mestalla witnessed an incident in January 2025 in which Stole Dimitrievski pulled Vinicius Junior's hair from behind, yet the goalkeeper was not sent off despite already having a yellow card, while the Brazilian star was shown a straight red card for his reaction.

Almost two years later, Vinicius was the one walking for a hair pull, and the questions about how two near-identical incidents were refereed came flooding back.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", the first incident dates back to Valencia against Real Madrid. The result was still in the balance, tension was at its peak, and Vinicius went down inside the penalty area appealing for a foul.

Dimitrievski came in from behind and yanked his braids. The Brazilian shoved the goalkeeper, who went down onto the grass.

Hair pull goes unpunished

Within seconds a scuffle broke out, players from both sides piling in to protest, and referee Cesar Soto Grado waded in to hand out yellow cards.

Then the video assistant referee called him over to look again at Vinicius's reaction. Soto Grado went to the screen, changed his mind and produced a straight red for the Real Madrid man. Dimitrievski, already one booking from an early bath, escaped a second yellow for the hair pull that started the whole thing.

The sending-off only cranked up the temperature. Vinicius protested fiercely and confronted Soto Grado, and it took Antonio Rudiger plus members of the coaching staff to hold him back and steer him towards the dressing room.

Afterwards, Carlo Ancelotti questioned the call, insisting a yellow card each would have settled it.

Vinicius, for his part, apologised for his reaction on social media and thanked his team-mates for the effort they put in to secure the win.

Last night against Villarreal, the same scene played out with a very different outcome. Vinicius thought he had made it two, only for the celebration to curdle when video assistant referee Isidro Diaz de Mera called the referee over to check an incident in the build-up.

Replays showed the Brazilian pulling Nathan Salibas's hair with neither player contesting the ball. The goal was chalked off. Straight red.

Vinicius protested again, and again his team-mates had to restrain him before he left the pitch. Rudiger took on the job once more.