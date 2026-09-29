Two shocking defeats for Nigeria and Ghana at the hands of Guinea-Bissau and the Gambia

Guinea-Bissau handed Nigeria a chastening 3-0 defeat on Tuesday, with the hosts running riot in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Franculino opened the scoring on 15 minutes. Mama Balde doubled the lead on 66, and Alvaro Djalo added a third deep in stoppage time.

The win lifts Guinea-Bissau to six points at the top of the group. Nigeria stay on three in second, while Tanzania and Madagascar sit third and fourth with a point apiece.

Ghana were also on the wrong end of a shock, beaten 4-2 at home by Gambia in the same qualifiers.

Mohammed Badamosi struck from the penalty spot on 37 minutes, Omar Colley made it two on 42, and Ebrima Colley bagged a brace on 68 and in first-half stoppage time to seal the win.

Ghana had led early through Ernest Nuamah's 27th-minute penalty and Felix Afena-Gyan's strike on 33.

That result sends Gambia top of the group on six points. Ivory Coast follow on three, with Somalia and Ghana yet to get off the mark.