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Abdullah and Khalid AljirafiGOAL AR
GOAL

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Two Saudis in Spain: the Al-Jaarafi brothers promoted at Sevilla

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Sevilla C

Promotion of the two brothers to Sevilla C for the 2026-2027 season..

Brothers Abdullah and Khalid Al-Jaarafi played for Sevilla D last season. Now they take a step forward, joining the side that competes in the Spanish fifth division (Tercera RFEF).

The pair will stay at Sevilla for the 2026-2027 campaign, their second with the club, and both Saudi brothers have earned promotion to Sevilla C ahead of the new season.

For the past few weeks they have trained under head coach Marco Garcia, preparing for life in the Spanish fifth division.



During their debut season, the Al-Jaarafi brothers stood out in Sevilla D, the club's international team set up as part of the Sevilla academy project.

Impressive form under Oscar Olomo earned them the next step in their careers. They now begin competing at the fifth tier of Spanish football with Sevilla's second reserve team.

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