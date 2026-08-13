Dutchman Marino Pusic, the new head coach of Al-Ahli, has settled on the features of his first appearance in the Saudi Roshn League, at the start of the new 2026-2027 football season.

Pusic will lead Al-Ahli against Al-Diriyah today, Thursday, at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the first round of the Roshn League.

According to Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiyah", Pusic has opted to start goalkeeper Abdulrahman Al-Sanbi to cover for the absent Senegal international Edouard Mendy.

Mendy has been missing from Al-Ahli since the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, sidelined by the injury he picked up during that tournament.

The Dutch coach has also handed starts to Portuguese winger Francisco Trincao, signed from Sporting Lisbon, and Armenia's Eduard Spertsyan, who arrived from Russia's Krasnodar.

Trincao comes in for Algerian star Riyad Mahrez, while Spertsyan takes the place of Ivorian Franck Kessie. Both men left Al-Ahli during the current summer transfer window.

French midfielder Enzo Millot misses out, with the club keen to offload him this summer.

Al-Ahli want a fast start. They are chasing the title that has eluded them since their last triumph back in 2016.