Two naturalised players out of Indonesia's clash against Malaysia, Saddil called-up

Otávio Dutra and Greg Nwokolo are out of the Indonesia squad that will host Malaysia in their Group G World Cup qualifiers opener next Thursday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

winger Saddil Ramdani has earned a last-minute Indonesia call-up, ahead of the Garudas' Group G 2022 World Cup opening clash against Malaysia next Thursday.

Although his name had not initially been listed on head coach Simon McMenemy's 24-man provisional squad, injury to Greg Nwokolo in a test match has resulted in the Pahang winger's last-minute call-up, according to the Indonesian edition of Goal.

The 20-year old had joined Malaysia Super League side Pahang at the start of the season, and have made a total of 26 appearances while scoring two goals in the league and the for the Elephants.

In the meantime, Indonesia will also be without another of their recently-naturalised foreign-born players. Centre back Otávio Dutra has reportedly not been able to complete his Indonesian citizenship application process in time for the Malaysia match, and has been sent back to his club Persebaya. His place will not be taken over by another player, and McMenemy will rely on the remaining 23 players on the squad for their upcoming group matches against Malaysia and .

With Nwokolo and Otávio's departure, only three naturalised players remain on the Indonesia squad ahead of the two matches; Victor Igbonefo, Beto Goncalves and Osas Saha.

