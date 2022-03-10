Two-legged ISL play-offs is stupid, says Kerala Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic

Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic feels that their semi-final ties against Jamshedpur in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) will be down to small details.

The Yellow Army take on the winners of the ISL League Winners Shield on Friday in the first leg of the play-offs, with the return tie on Tuesday.

What was said?

Facing a side the Blasters have managed to beat only once in their last 10 meetings (D6 L3), Vukomanovic stated, "They are a physically tough team. Now, it's a new chapter, there is a new fight, it's a new day so it will be different."

However, he added, "We are very confident. If you want to win games and if you want to be stronger than your opponent, you have to be tough. Our opponent has been like this throughout the league and you want to beat this type of team, you have to go like this only."

How does it feel?

Kerala Blasters have topped the league stage of the competition at one stage this season but have suffered with injuries and Coronavirus cases in the squad.

"I am feeling much better than the moment we started. We feel good and we are on the right path. Since now we are in the position that nobody has expected us to be, it gives us extra motivation, extra power," Vukomanovic remarked.

The Blasters are currently on a three-game unbeaten run (W2 D1), wherein the Tuskers have scored 10 goals in three-game span for the first time in the club history.

Stupid format

The former Slovan Bratislava coach voiced his opinion on the two-legged format in the ISL play-offs.

"I don't like that we play two matches. I think it's a stupid format. It should be just one game but anyway it will be an open fight," Vukomanovic commented.

The two games against Jamshedpur he feels will be, "Tough games, many duels, fights, many fouls. It is always like that against Jamshedpur.

"We have noticed that this year anybody can beat anybody. Small details can influence any game and can make a difference."











