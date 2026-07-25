Two key factors: why Bayern are not worried about Olise moving to Real Madrid

Bayern Munich remain confident that Michael Olise will stay put, despite reports linking the winger with a move to Real Madrid this summer.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg of "Sky Sport" reports that Bayern's hierarchy are leaning on two key factors that convince them Olise is going nowhere.

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The first, Plettenberg explains, is a private assurance from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to Bayern's board. Away from the Spanish club's official line, Perez has told them he is not chasing Olise this summer and has no intention of tabling an offer.

Bayern's officials trust those assurances completely, given the strong relationship between the two clubs.

The second factor comes from the player himself. Olise and his representatives sent messages directly to Bayern during the World Cup, confirming there was no intention to leave.

Neither Olise nor his camp have told Bayern of any desire to move on during this window, according to Plettenberg.



