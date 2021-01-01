‘It’s always a pleasure to score’ – Two-goal hero Diedhiou revels in Bristol victory

The Senegal international is on cloud nine after finding the net twice as the Robins defeated Carlos Corberan’s Huddersfield Town on Tuesday

Famara Diedhiou was left grinning after his first-half brace helped secure a 2-1 triumph over on Tuesday night.

Making his 150th appearance for the Robins, the international was at his best to hand Dean Holden's men their 12th win of the 2020-21 campaign.

150 appearances tonight with @BristolCity ⚽️⚽️ and a win at the end. Well done lads we have to keep going🔥. — Famara Diedhiou (@famara2001) January 26, 2021

In the 22nd minute, the 28-year-old profited from Antoine Semenyo’s clever dummy before latching on to Alfie Mawson’s pass, took the ball around goalkeeper Ryan Schofield before showing composure in front of goal.

More teams

Four minutes later, the former Angers man met Kasey Palmer’s pass before a first-time finish into the far corner. That was his sixth league goal of the current season.

“It’s always a pleasure to score. I thought we started the game brilliantly with the two goals,” Diedhiou told Robins TV after the game.

“Huddersfield are a decent team but the most important thing is the three points and it’s good!. These were two great assists and I needed to be calm to finish.”

In the second-half, the Terriers did everything possible to level matters having reduced their deficit courtesy of Juninho Bacuna in the 59th minute. After that, they hit the woodwork four times, but it was the hosts who walked away with all points at stake.

“Of course, there was pressure because they are a very good team. We saw how they play but we took the three points and it’s what we needed to move on,” he continued.



“The confidence is there and we have to keep going. Come on, let’s go!”

Article continues below

Before his brace, Diedhiou had been cautioned in the fifth minute by referee Stephen Martin. After an impressive shift, he was substituted for Chris Martin in the 64th minute, while Ghanaian midfielder Opi Edwards was not considered for selection by manager Holden.

Thanks to this result, Bristol City climbed to eighth on the Championship log after accruing 39 points from 25 games, while Huddersfield Town stayed 14th with 31 points despite playing a game more.

The Teranga Lions would be hoping to take his goalscoring form to the Pride Park Stadium where they lock horns against Wayne Rooney’s .