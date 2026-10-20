Paris Saint-Germain suffered an early blow in a top clash against Barcelona in the third round of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

PSG went into tonight's game top on 6 points, ahead of runners-up Barcelona on goal difference.





On 20 minutes, Ousmane Dembélé burst forward on a dangerous PSG attack. Then muscular pain stopped him in his tracks and he signalled to the bench.



The France forward limped off with a hamstring problem, forcing Luis Enrique into an early change as Ferran Torres took his place.

Barcelona then lost a man of their own. In the 27th minute, Dani Olmo went down after a collision with Vitinha, and once he had received treatment on the pitch, Hansi Flick and his staff decided to withdraw him.

On came Fermín López for Olmo, another enforced substitution.