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FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-BARCELONAAFP
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Two forced changes: the injury curse strikes the stars of Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona early

Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
Champions League
O. Dembele
F. Torres
D. Olmo
F. Lopez
France
Spain

A fiery summit

Paris Saint-Germain suffered an early blow in a top clash against Barcelona in the third round of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

PSG went into tonight's game top on 6 points, ahead of runners-up Barcelona on goal difference.


On 20 minutes, Ousmane Dembélé burst forward on a dangerous PSG attack. Then muscular pain stopped him in his tracks and he signalled to the bench.


The France forward limped off with a hamstring problem, forcing Luis Enrique into an early change as Ferran Torres took his place.

  Barcelona then lost a man of their own. In the 27th minute, Dani Olmo went down after a collision with Vitinha, and once he had received treatment on the pitch, Hansi Flick and his staff decided to withdraw him.

On came Fermín López for Olmo, another enforced substitution.

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