Real Madrid are pushing to wrap up a deal for Ivorian Yan Diomande before Leipzig head off to their pre-season training camp in Austria, with negotiations between the two clubs ongoing.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg, correspondent for "Sky Sport - Germany", posted on his "X" account on Thursday: "Real Madrid are pushing to complete the deal for Yan Diomande with Leipzig, before Leipzig travel to their training camp in Austria on Saturday".

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Los Blancos held fresh talks with Leipzig again on Thursday, according to the same source.

Plettenberg added: "Diomande is still at Leipzig, and is handling the process professionally and patiently throughout, waiting for an agreement to be reached between the two clubs. The deal is ongoing".

The 19-year-old winger joined Leipzig in the summer of 2025 from Spain's Leganes and enjoyed a striking season in the Bundesliga.

Paris Saint-Germain are also in the race, while reports suggest Liverpool and Manchester City are keen on the Ivory Coast star too.



