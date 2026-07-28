Neom have handed former captain Ahmed Hegazy a senior administrative role just two days after he announced his retirement, a signal of the Saudi club's determination to invest in talent. It marks the start of a new chapter away from the pitch.

The club appointed Hegazy as assistant to Greek sporting director Kyriakos Dourekas, a role centred on identifying new signings and strengthening the squad during the ongoing summer window. He brings extensive experience in European and Arab football to the job.

Neom confirmed the appointment officially across their digital platforms. The statement read: "Ahmed Hegazy's journey within the club continues, but from outside the pitch. After years of service, Hegazy begins a new journey in the career of a captain who concluded his playing days under the Neom badge, setting off with even greater passion and ambition as assistant to the sporting director."

It went on: "Welcome back to your home, Captain Ahmed, and we wish you every success in your new role", a message of clear appreciation for what the former international gave the team.

Keeping Hegazy in the club's corridors makes sense. He played a pivotal role in leading the team to a historic promotion to the Saudi Roshn Pro League in 2025, then steered them to eighth place in the standings during the 2026 season, no small achievement for a fledgling club.

Saudi clubs are increasingly turning to former players for administrative and technical roles, keen to tap their on-field experience and wide-ranging relationships within the game. That know-how sharpens their chances in the transfer market and helps keep ambitious sporting projects on track.