According to the Spanish Mundo Deportivo, Espanyol will be obliged to buy if they stay up and Zaragoza makes at least 20 league appearances of at least 45 minutes each. The fee is said to be eight million euros. In that case, Zaragoza would automatically receive a contract until 2032.

After six matchdays, Espanyol sit eighth after a decent start to the season. Their lead over the relegation places is already four points. Zaragoza, however, has yet to start a match and has only come on as a substitute three times, once at half-time, which was at least enough for an appearance of more than 45 minutes.

How much did Bayern Munich pay for Bryan Zaragoza?

The 1.64-metre left winger joined Bayern Munich from Granada in 2024 for a transfer fee of 17 million euros. The Munich club initially paid four million for a six-month loan, with 13 million for the subsequent permanent transfer.

He never established himself at Bayern Munich. After only seven appearances for the Munich club, he was gone again. Loans to CA Osasuna, Celta Vigo and, in the second half of last season, Roma followed. For the Italians, he was on the pitch for a disappointing total of just 191 minutes.

This summer, Bayern Munich had actually been keen to sell the 25-year-old Spaniard despite his contract running until 2029. But with no buyer found, he moved to Espanyol on loan shortly before the end of the transfer window.

On his departure, sporting director Christoph Freund said: "Bryan has gathered different experiences at his various clubs over the past two years. He is now to continue his development in his familiar LaLiga environment."