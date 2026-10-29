The German international only came on at the start of the second half on Wednesday evening, with the Bianconeri already 2-0 down against Genoa. Spalletti took off defender Federico Gatti to give the attack fresh impetus.

Woltemade got involved and created chances for himself, but once again failed to find the finishing touch. Seconds before the final whistle, Genoa goalkeeper Justin Bijlow saved the 24-year-old's header to deny him a goal.

Still without a goal in Serie A, Woltemade faced swift criticism from the Italian press. Gazzetta dello Sport gave his performance a rating of 5.5 and concluded: "The giant simply could not find any gaps against Genoa's concrete defence. In the league, he plainly lacks the killer instinct. His powerful header came far too late to avert the bitter defeat."

Equally blunt was the verdict from Tuttosport. It also gave the forward a rating of 5.5: "Spalletti brought Woltemade on at half-time to finally breathe life into the faltering attack. The result was sobering. Together with Kolo Muani, he currently forms a duo who avoid the opposition penalty area like the devil avoids holy water. Attractive backheels simply do not help Juve when they desperately need goals."

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"Lanky beanpole": Nick Woltemade faces harsh criticism

Questions about Woltemade's attacking impact had already intensified shortly before the match. Former Italian striker Marco Borriello was critical of the Turin side's attack in an interview: "Juventus currently have a serious problem at centre-forward. Woltemade may be a tall, technically gifted beanpole, but he is completely predictable on the pitch. At this very highest level in Italy's top flight, the German simply lacks the necessary ruthlessness."

With the team down to eighth in the table and further behind the leaders, Spalletti is under growing pressure. According to a report in the daily newspaper La Stampa, the club's management are already considering potential successors.

Former Juve coach Antonio Conte is reportedly the favourite. Stefano Pioli and Didier Deschamps, who are also available, are being discussed as candidates. The 58-year-old has reportedly already indicated he would be willing to take the job. Deschamps coached the Turin side in the 2006/07 season and publicly described his departure at the time as a mistake a year ago. He could return to the club's dugout around two decades later.