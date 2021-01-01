CAF Champions League

Twitter reacts to confirmation of Mamelodi Sundowns boss Motsepe as Caf president

Austin Ditlhobolo
@A_B_Ditlhobolo on Twitter
Comments (0)
Patrice Motsepe, February 2021
Backpagepix
Many took to social media to share their thoughts after the successful businessman was officially elected

Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe was confirmed as the first South African president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) on Friday afternoon. 

The 59-year-old billionaire was elected unopposed in the 43rd Caf General Assembly which took place in Morocco capital city, Rabat.

This was after opposition candidates Augustin Senghor of Senegal‚ Mauritanian Ahmed Yahya and Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast withdrew from the race for the presidency. 

Editors' Picks

Senghor and Yahya will serve as new Caf vice-presidents and Anouma will be a special advisor and consultant to Motsepe, who is the first president of Caf from an Anglophone country in the organisation's 64-year history

Motsepe has replaced outgoing Caf president Ahmad Ahmad, whose five-year ban was recently reduced to two years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) but he still could not run for re-election.  

Article continues below

Many Africans including football legends, current players, fans and clubs took to Twitter to react to the news of Motsepe's confirmation as the new head of African football. 

You can read the best reactions below:

 

Close