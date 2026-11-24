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Hours before the curtain falls on one of the most controversial cases in Africa Cup of Nations history, the dispute between Morocco and Senegal has taken a new turn. The Moroccan side have revealed an incident they suspect could affect the course of the case before the Court of Arbitration for Sport, concerning an alleged phone call between the president of the Senegalese federation and one of the arbitrators responsible for delivering the final ruling.

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With both nations waiting to learn who will be crowned 2025 champions, the news has raised questions about contact between the parties to the dispute and the judges tasked with settling it. The stakes are higher still because the accusation concerns a member of the three-person arbitration panel hearing Senegal's appeal against the Confederation of African Football's decision.

Sources close to the Senegalese federation's leadership were quick to deny that any such contact took place. For now, that leaves two contradictory accounts, and the coming days may reveal more.

According to French outlet "RMC Sport", the Royal Moroccan Football Federation's legal adviser sent an official letter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, flagging an "incident" alleged to have occurred in the last few hours. The adviser asked the court to take it into account, and Morocco reserved the right to take the necessary legal action.

The Moroccan account centres on a phone call last Sunday between Abdoulaye Fall, president of the Senegalese Football Federation, and the German legal expert who is one of the three arbitrators the Court of Arbitration for Sport appointed to hear the dispute over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

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That makes the claim highly sensitive. The German lawyer sits on the panel that will issue the final decision, which is why Morocco formally documented the incident before the court. They haven't revealed any further details about the nature or content of the alleged call.

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Senegal deny the claim as the court stays silent

Several sources close to the leadership of the Senegalese Football Federation, contacted by "RMC Sport", denied that any phone call took place between Abdoulaye Fall and the German legal expert.

So the two accounts clash, and the case grows ever more sensitive as the final decision approaches. That ruling will determine the official champions of the continental tournament.

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The Court of Arbitration for Sport has declined to go into the details of the row. It has suspended all communication with the media over the awaited decision until its official announcement.

The court will deliver its ruling next Tuesday, closing a legal dispute that has dragged on for around ten months since Morocco and Senegal met in the final.

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How did the trophy pass from Senegal to Morocco?

The crisis dates back to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final. Senegal's players walked off the pitch and headed to the dressing room on the orders of their coach Pape Thiaw, in protest at a penalty awarded to Morocco in the closing moments of normal time.

Play stopped for around 15 minutes. When Senegal returned, they watched Brahim Diaz miss the penalty with a "Panenka" attempt, and Pape Gueye then settled the contest with a goal in extra time.

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Morocco lost on the pitch, but the matter didn't end at the final whistle. The Moroccan federation lodged an appeal with the Confederation of African Football's Appeal Board, arguing that Senegal's walk-off amounted to a withdrawal and the team should therefore be deemed to have lost the match.

On 17 March, the Appeal Board ruled in Morocco's favour. It declared them 3-0 winners and awarded them the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title, on the basis that Senegal were deemed to have withdrawn.

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The Senegalese federation rejected the decision and challenged it at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, shifting the battle from the pitch to the corridors of international sports justice.

Now, just hours before the verdict, Morocco's complaint and Senegal's response have added a new chapter. The case is no longer simply about deciding the champions of Africa. An escalating legal row now surrounds it, putting the integrity of the dispute resolution process in the spotlight.