Ruud Nijstad already knows whether he will remain at FC Twente next season, but the 18-year-old centre-back kept his cards close to his chest during an interview with ESPN.

Nijstad has established himself in the first-team lineup under John van den Brom, even displacing captain Robin Pröpper.





He has made sixteen first-team appearances this term, yet it is unclear whether he will remain at the Grolsch Veste next season.

Nijstad is under contract in Enschede until mid-2027, yet Spanish and German outlets have recently linked him with moves to FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

“I can’t say anything about it yet. I’m able to brush it all off. I leave it to my agents. It is difficult at times, though, because when a big club calls, that’s pretty cool.”

“My contract runs until mid-2027, so it’s either a transfer or an extension. I know what I want to do, but right now I’m a Twente player and we’ll give it our all,” he told ESPN.