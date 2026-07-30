UEFA have thrown world football into potential turmoil. In an unprecedented escalation that could reshape the game's future, European football's governing body has declared a decisive stance against FIFA's plans, threatening to boycott all its tournaments. The move risks plunging the sport into the most dangerous institutional crisis in its history.

Speaking on behalf of the continental confederation and all 55 of its member national associations, UEFA issued an official statement confirming its unanimous and categorical rejection of FIFA's proposal to sell ownership stakes in the World Cup and other tournaments to private-sector investors.

The World Cup "is not for sale", the statement stressed, casting the tournament as a global sporting legacy built over generations of players, national teams and fans. It must not be turned into an investment product, nor any part of it ceded to investors.

UEFA accused FIFA of preparing the project in complete secrecy and pushing for its approval without any genuine consultation with the bodies that run the game. They branded this a "profound failure of leadership" and "an abdication of FIFA's responsibility as the guardian of world football".

National associations, the statement added, were presented with a forced choice: accept the transfer of control over the biggest football tournaments to investors or bear the consequences. What is happening, UEFA said, "is not a democratic decision, but rather governance based on intimidation and coercion".

Letting investors buy into the ownership of FIFA's tournaments would change football forever, UEFA warned. Decisions on international dates, competition formats and the future of the game would answer to shareholders chasing profit rather than what serves the sport.

The European body ended with an unprecedented threat. No UEFA team will play in any FIFA tournament while this proposal stands, unless it is withdrawn in full and backed by binding guarantees that the door to private ownership of FIFA competitions will stay shut in the future.

A strongly worded message closed the statement: "The World Cup belongs to football, and it will always remain so. And as long as Europe has a say, the World Cup will not be up for sale."