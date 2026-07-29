Turkish warnings: Salah could become a burden on Besiktas, and the fans will show him no mercy

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah is close to embarking on a new experience, with his name linked to a move to Turkey's Besiktas, one of Istanbul's "big three" alongside Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

Negotiations between Salah and Besiktas have currently stalled, according to a report by the British newspaper "Daily Mail", despite the club tabling an offer worth 10.7 million pounds a year plus significant incentives and add-ons.

Salah's share of shirt sales revenues remains a sticking point, along with the commission his team receives. Saudi Arabia and the United States are still among the most prominent alternatives on the table.

Read also

What is the "elixir of life" that has kept Messi and Cristiano on the pitch until now?

Led by Salah: world stars without clubs midway through the transfer window

Ahmed Turgut, presenter of a podcast specialising in Turkish football, reckons Besiktas should think carefully before completing the deal. He warns that the huge salary could turn Salah into a burden if he fails to deliver.

Turgut told "Daily Mail Sport": "The price is very high, and it will hurt Besiktas. They will sell a lot of shirts, and he will receive a wonderful reception from the fans at the beginning. But if he goes through a season like his last one with Liverpool, the fans will start to jeer him. He will be a burden on Besiktas."

Besiktas fans are known for their intense passion and lack of patience, the report noted. Their supporters chanted Salah's name during the unveiling of Belgian Leandro Trossard, rather than welcoming the new arrival.

"A sportingly attractive decision"

Kaan Bayazit, presenter of the "Black Eagles" podcast dedicated to Besiktas, sees things differently. He believes Salah's move to Turkey could appeal on a sporting and personal level, not just a financial one.

Much of the decision may hinge on Salah's desire to write a distinctive final chapter in his career, Bayazit said, adding: "If you go to Saudi Arabia, everyone knows you are there for the money. You are not adding much value to your story."

He pointed out that "Turkey gives Salah the chance to play in the Champions League, compete in one of the top 10 leagues in Europe, and play in some of the biggest derbies in the world, in addition to the distinctive life in Istanbul."

Bayazit also flagged the other side of that passion. The fans could turn "toxic" if Salah fails to deliver, he stressed, especially on a salary he estimates at up to 12 million euros a year.

Financial crisis

These concerns land at a difficult moment. Besiktas are already saddled with debts of around 387 million pounds, while Turkish clubs collectively recorded net losses of 444.51 million pounds over the past four years.

Turkey has still become an increasingly attractive destination for world stars. Leroy Sane, Ilkay Gundogan, Ederson, N'Golo Kante, Leandro Trossard and Mason Greenwood have all landed in Istanbul, while Victor Osimhen moved to Galatasaray for 64.1 million pounds in a record Turkish deal.