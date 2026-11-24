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Turkish authorities have revealed the truth about the animal suspected of being a lion after it was spotted on the outskirts of Istanbul ahead of Galatasaray's Champions League clash with Aston Villa. It turns out it was neither a lion nor a member of the big cat family.

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According to Spanish newspaper Marca, the strange story surrounding the build-up to Galatasaray vs Aston Villa has taken a fresh twist. The Istanbul Governor's Office examined new footage from different angles and announced that the animal behind all the alarm was not a lion.

The alert began on Sunday 22 November, when reports came in of a lion-like animal in a wooded area of the Sarıyer district.

Initial images from surveillance cameras sparked a large-scale search, while reports also circulated of a lioness on the loose in the area.

Because it coincided with Aston Villa's visit to face Galatasaray, the story quickly took on a footballing angle. The authorities' latest update, however, has changed the picture behind the original alarm.

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Searchers found no concrete evidence of a lion, and analysis of the new footage allowed officials to rule out the animal being a big cat.

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Gendarmerie forces, emergency teams, nature conservation specialists and vets all joined the search.

They used drones fitted with thermal cameras, along with bait and motion-activated cameras. Officials also temporarily restricted access to some wooded areas.

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Even so, nobody yet knows what the animal in the footage actually is. The authorities are still assessing reports and will step in if new footage emerges or significant information comes to light.

The supposed lion has now been ruled out, but the authorities still can't say which animal was at the centre of this strange episode.

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Galatasaray's revival takes on Aston Villa's ambition

Galatasaray vs Aston Villa comes in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase, and the two sides arrive in very different shape. The English club have muscled in among the frontrunners. The Turkish side need to climb the table and get back to winning ways.

Villa go into the game with the better results: nine points from their first four matches, with three wins and one defeat. That leaves them sixth, separated on goal difference from a group of rivals on the same tally.

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Those results reflect their attacking strength. They opened with a 3-2 away win over Club Brugge, then put on an exceptional display to thrash Fenerbahce 6-0.

A 3-1 win over Viking followed before Barcelona handed them their first defeat. That 3-0 loss ended their winning run and showed they can stumble against the big sides.

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Galatasaray's situation is more complicated. They have just six points from four matches, with two wins and two defeats, and sit 18th in the table having scored eight goals and conceded nine.

Their campaign began with a 3-1 defeat to Sporting CP, followed by a heavy 4-1 home loss to Barcelona. Just two games in, the pressure was already on.

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They regained their balance in the third round, though, with a thrilling 4-2 away win over Lille. An important 2-0 victory over Stuttgart then added to their tally and restored some confidence ahead of this eagerly awaited clash.