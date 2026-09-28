Turkey suffered a bruising Nations League defeat on Monday night. On home soil, they were blown away by Italy, who were 3-0 up inside half an hour. Turkey improved a little after the break, but there was no arguing with the 4-1 scoreline.

Each side had a result to put right. Turkey lost 1-0 to France last week, while Italy had been beaten 2-0 by Mark van Bommel's Belgium. But the Italians had this wrapped up within 30 minutes.

Alessandro Bastoni headed in from a corner and, soon after, Davide Frattesi reacted quickest to a rebound. Italy were 2-0 up in no time, and the mood in Bursa quickly turned. The Turkish fans watched their side struggle badly against an Italy team that kept playing through the press.

Then came the third in the 27th minute. Francesco Pio Esposito laid the ball off to Michael Kayode, who had been left completely unmarked in the penalty area. The wing-back then fired home Italy's third with ease. Loud whistles rang out from the stands, where the Turks were demanding the departure of head coach Vincenzo Montella.

Following the break, Turkey showed signs of life straight away by pulling it back to 3-1. It came from a huge Italian mistake: after a miscommunication between Gianluigi Donnarumma and Matteo Ruggeri, Baris Yilmaz rolled the ball into the empty net.

For a moment, hope returned for the Turks, but it did not last. Three minutes after the goal for 3-1, Esposito struck. A Sandro Tonali shot came back off the post and the striker headed in for 4-1.

Still, that was the final blow for Turkey, even if they continued to create big chances. A goal by Yilmaz was ruled out for offside, while Kerem Aktürkoglu fired over from close range after brilliant work by Arda Güler. It stayed 4-1.