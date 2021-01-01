Tuchel rules out late January deals at Chelsea & intends to make Blues ‘a team nobody wants to play’

The German tactician has taken in his first game in a new job and claims to see no gaps in a squad inherited from Frank Lampard that need to be filled

Thomas Tuchel sees no need for Chelsea to dip into the transfer market for late January deals, with the German tactician happy with the squad he has inherited from Frank Lampard.

Another managerial change has been made at Stamford Bridge, with the baton passed from an iconic Englishman to a highly-rated German.

Lampard’s services were disposed of after 18 months, with the Blues legend unable to bring the best out of an expensively-assembled squad.

Tuchel is now being charged with the task of delivering on expectation, with fellow countrymen Kai Havertz and Timo Werner among those he needs to light a fire under.

He is looking forward to working with those at his disposal, with Roman Abramovich not about to be asked for more funds after bankrolling an elaborate £200 million ($274m) spending spree in the summer of 2020.

“No, [no gaps to fill] but it is hard for me to judge right now,” Tuchel said when asked if he needs to add more bodies. “I am very happy with what I have seen so far. N'Golo Kante came back today so we have 22 players and the goalkeeper.”

Tuchel’s first game as Chelsea boss ended in a 0-0 draw with Wolves, as the Blues passed themselves to a standstill, and his second will see Burnley pay a visit to west London.

There is plenty of work to be done at the Bridge, but the new man calling the shots is excited by the challenges that lie ahead.

Pressed on why he agreed to fill another demanding role, the ex-Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss said: “Why not? It was the opportunity with one of the biggest clubs in the world in the most competitive leagues in the world.

“We felt like we should absolutely not miss the chance to join the Chelsea family. It was a pretty easy choice.”

Article continues below

Tuchel added on his early assessment of life at Chelsea, with the 47-year-old eager to make his team a thorn in the side of domestic and continental rivals: “I don't see too many weaknesses. I will focus on our strengths, the mix of the team is amazing, between experienced players, big personalities and young, hungry talent.

“I'm used to creating the special energy and atmosphere you need to create the possibility to win every three days in a league like this.

“We will build a team that nobody wants to play against.”