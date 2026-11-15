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Thomas Tuchel, the England manager, expressed his great delight at the thrilling 3-2 win over Spain, stressing that his side produced an exceptional performance and deserved the victory, after imposing their superiority for most of the match played at the Metropolitano in the sixth and final round of the group stage of the UEFA Nations League.

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Tuchel told "ITV Sport" after the match: "A wonderful performance, a deserved win, we were the better team overall, and we delivered an amazing display from start to finish," praising the courage, quality and fighting spirit his players showed against the Spanish side.

As reported by "BBC", the German coach added: "It was a complete performance, we gave our very best and we were brave, and in terms of morale, energy and footballing quality, things were at the highest level," stressing that England approached the match in the required manner and focused on delivering its best.

Elliot Anderson's sending-off and the penalty awarded to Spain drew Tuchel's ire. "The red card and the penalty is always a big decision, and I want to understand why the punishment was double?" he asked, objecting to his player being dismissed and a penalty given at the same time.

England battled through a difficult half hour down to ten men, but their coach refused to dwell on it. "From that moment on, it was a long 30 minutes, but I don't want to focus on that, there were a lot of positive things in the first 60 minutes," he said.

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He continued: "Half an hour feels like two hours against a team like this, especially when you're playing with ten men, that's how things are, and were it not for the red card we would have been clear winners," reckoning England could have settled the contest more comfortably with a full complement.

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His players deserved the win, Tuchel insisted, after they held their nerve against Spanish pressure in the closing minutes. "We deserved it, we focused on our performance and our attitude, and I can't praise the team enough for what they produced."

Goalkeeper James Trafford earned special mention, his saves keeping England ahead as Spain pushed for an equaliser. "He made a wonderful double save, he had a wonderful match," said the manager.

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What did the win say about England's character? Tuchel pointed to the mettle on show and his side's ability to overcome adversity. "We showed our true mettle and our abilities, we are always ready to push beyond our limits."

The German coach also reflected on the team's recent progress, calling what the players produced in the last two camps impressive, even if the squad was not satisfied with their best World Cup finish in 60 years, as he put it (third place).

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Was this his best performance since taking charge? Tuchel said yes. "Considering the circumstances, the team we played against and where we played, yes," he explained.

The win mattered, but Tuchel refused to declare England on course for the Nations League title, warning the next task would be tougher. Asked about their chances of lifting the trophy, he replied: "Now we have to win in the quarter-final."

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England reached the quarter-finals as group winners on 15 points, edging Spain into second place on goal difference alone.